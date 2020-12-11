State Street Corp Purchases 254,417 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.84% of Gossamer Bio worth $26,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.66 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $733.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 96,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 102,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,802 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.