State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.47% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $26,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCF opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

