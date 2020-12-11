State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,176,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,889 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.15% of Perdoceo Education worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRDO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRDO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 8,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $110,377.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 972,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,216,835.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

