State Street Corp Sells 106,530 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,112,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,530 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.01% of Laureate Education worth $28,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,627,000 after buying an additional 882,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,166,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,687,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565,749 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 267,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 910,347 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAUR opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LAUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

In other news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

