State Street Corp Sells 147,291 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147,291 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.48% of Anika Therapeutics worth $27,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $549.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.08. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANIK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

