State Street Corp Sells 23,449 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Cimpress worth $26,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cimpress by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cimpress by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

CMPR stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $126.74.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.63 million. Analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

