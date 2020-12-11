State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,332 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $26,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 185,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after purchasing an additional 741,517 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.49 and its 200-day moving average is $155.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $192.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

