Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.72% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $41,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STOK. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 40.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 70.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 122,228 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STOK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. acquired 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $14,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,600 shares of company stock valued at $10,657,653. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

