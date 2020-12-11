Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 36,744 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 291.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

