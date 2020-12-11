TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,525,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,070,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,756 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,044,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,367,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

