Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,729 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. ValuEngine cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $6,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,113,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.