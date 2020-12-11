The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 471,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $27,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $129.74.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $3.03. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.