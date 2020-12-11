The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $391,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 21.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 58.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 305,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 28.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 510,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 111,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of AR opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 4.47. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

