The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,198 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Everi were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Everi by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 50,452 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 10.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,825. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI opened at $13.31 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

