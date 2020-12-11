The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,999 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of The Shyft Group worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

SHYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $943.14 million, a PE ratio of -85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.