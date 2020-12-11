Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

TBPH stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.43. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

