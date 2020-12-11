Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 12,281 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 236.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

PGF opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.