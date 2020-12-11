Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,688 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth $682,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 96.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 142.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $146.63 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.45. The stock has a market cap of $463.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $12.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous dividend of $9.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHIL. ValuEngine raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.