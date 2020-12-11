Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 732 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,792,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 569.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 119,345 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

