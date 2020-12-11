Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 450.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,710,948.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

