Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CarMax were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,369,000 after purchasing an additional 138,564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,516 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in CarMax by 12.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CarMax by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,602,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,215,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,683,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.83. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

