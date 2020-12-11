Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Coherent were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Coherent by 767.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 462.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Coherent by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR opened at $136.34 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.89. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

