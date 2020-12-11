Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $672,000 Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 52,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALEX. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of ALEX opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 817.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

