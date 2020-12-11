Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,887 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Renasant worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,539,000 after acquiring an additional 669,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Renasant by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,178,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,494,000 after buying an additional 53,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,909 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87,223 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,037,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RNST. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

In related news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.