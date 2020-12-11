Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $689,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,772 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after buying an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $146,991,000 after purchasing an additional 675,816 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,121,936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $96,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

