Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $720,000 Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 86,701 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $4,392,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 279,330 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $23.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

