Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $724,000 Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Canada Goose were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.99.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

