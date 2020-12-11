Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,378,000 after buying an additional 862,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after acquiring an additional 93,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Papa John’s International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 39.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $84.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

