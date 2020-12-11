Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $690,000 in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of StoneX Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $128,743,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,785,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, Chairman John Radziwill sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $688,719.48. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $53,142.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,496 shares of company stock worth $6,745,994. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.