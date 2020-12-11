Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,474 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 50.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,669,000 after purchasing an additional 397,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $127.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average of $128.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

