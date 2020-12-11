Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Perspecta were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRSP. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,771,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perspecta by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after buying an additional 576,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Perspecta by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after buying an additional 69,431 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 3.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,257,000 after buying an additional 40,193 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Perspecta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Perspecta stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Perspecta Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

