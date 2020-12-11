Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of Heartland Express worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLD. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heartland Express by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after acquiring an additional 94,585 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

