Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 130,358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 89.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 108,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 51,266 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $57.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $381,710.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $3,571,078. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.