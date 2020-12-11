Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 192 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synaptics were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Synaptics by 251.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 80,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $81.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $701,599.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,073.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $764,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $2,373,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

