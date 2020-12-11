Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 54,924 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alkermes were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,418,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,193,000 after purchasing an additional 166,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 227.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,223,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,554,000 after buying an additional 2,239,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 17.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,758,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 34.0% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,362,000 after acquiring an additional 397,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 22.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,183,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 215,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

In other news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $21.73.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

