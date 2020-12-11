Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 592.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

