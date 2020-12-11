Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 62.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,203 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

