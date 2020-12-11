TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,578,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,197,000 after acquiring an additional 165,637 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg bought 184,421 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $1,626,593.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 318,260 shares of company stock worth $2,819,531 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 239.26 and a quick ratio of 239.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $826.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.81.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

