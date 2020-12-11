Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Holdings Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 25.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

TRMK stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $182.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.