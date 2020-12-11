United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of United Natural Foods worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $5,846,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,042,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 302,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 302,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 55.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after buying an additional 265,844 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

UNFI opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.50. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

