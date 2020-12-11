US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,488 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AEO opened at $19.84 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.84.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

