US Bancorp DE Buys New Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,179 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $90,061.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,735.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of FHI opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

