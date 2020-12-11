US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Methanex by 41.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 150,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Methanex by 242.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 37.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Methanex in a report on Sunday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

MEOH stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

