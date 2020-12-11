US Bancorp DE Has $107,000 Position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,042.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 467.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

HYLB stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.