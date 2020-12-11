US Bancorp DE Has $107,000 Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 43.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 478,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 145,270 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CXP opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -290.60 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Columbia Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXP. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

