US Bancorp DE Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 2.02. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $67.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.