US Bancorp DE Has $121,000 Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 40.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTGR. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $53,889.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jef Graham sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,592 shares of company stock worth $3,049,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

