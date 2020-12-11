US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,054,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 655,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 236.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,959 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 135.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 586,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 337,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 184.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

NYSE DB opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.45. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.