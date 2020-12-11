US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth approximately $38,709,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 2,698.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 962,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 487,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 218,875 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 396,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 53,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter worth $1,688,000.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.