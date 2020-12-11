US Bancorp DE Sells 2,325 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,338,000 after acquiring an additional 450,716 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 8.8% in the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $66,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CBU stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

